Believe my players will show their quality despite heavy defeat to Bayern, proclaims Diego Simeone

However, their record in the league is intact with them chasing after a club 21 games unbeaten run but they’ll have to avoid defeat against Real Betis in order to achieve that. Manuel Pellegrini’s side have proved to be an impressive threat this season and Simeone admitted that despite the heavy mid-week loss he still “believes in the team” he has. The Atletico Madrid boss also added that while Real Betis are a “dangerous team”, his side has the capability to beat them.