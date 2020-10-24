Believe my players will show their quality despite heavy defeat to Bayern, proclaims Diego Simeone
Today at 4:16 PM
Despite their 4-0 loss to Bayern Munich, Diego Simeone still believes that his Atletico Madrid side will show their quality against a tough foe in the form of Real Betis. The Los Rojiblancos are chasing after a club record 21 games unbeaten in the La Liga and face Manuel Pellegrini's side up next.
In what was touted as the fixture of Matchday 1, many expected Atletico Madrid to give reigning Champions League holders Bayern Munich a tough test. Instead, the Bavarians produced an exceptional show of offensive football as they tore apart Diego Simeone’s side with the game finishing 4-0 in favour of the German giants. It meant that Atletico suffered their first defeat of the 2020/21 season in their joint heaviest defeat of Simeone’s tenure at the club.
However, their record in the league is intact with them chasing after a club 21 games unbeaten run but they’ll have to avoid defeat against Real Betis in order to achieve that. Manuel Pellegrini’s side have proved to be an impressive threat this season and Simeone admitted that despite the heavy mid-week loss he still “believes in the team” he has. The Atletico Madrid boss also added that while Real Betis are a “dangerous team”, his side has the capability to beat them.
"I absolutely trust the team, despite the painful, heavy defeat in Munich. I got a lot of positive things from the game and I totally believe in the team we have. I see them play with great enthusiasm, with great intensity and eager to be the protagonists. Tomorrow we will see it [the team's personality]. I absolutely believe in my players, I know their quality," Simeone said, reported Goal.
“We face a team that with Manuel have improved a lot, especially their enthusiasm, defence, and the confidence you can see in Betis beyond the results. They won twice away from home, so they are a dangerous team. Maybe, if I am not wrong, they are one of the teams who have created the most chances in La Liga."
