Reports | FIFA-backed European Premier League to be strongly opposed by UEFA
Today at 6:32 PM
Reports have indicated that UEFA have made their opposition very clear to any breakaway competition amidst rumours of a new European Premier League. The new proposed tournament would have teams from Europe’s big five leagues with a plan in place to get things up and running from 2022.
Sky Sports reported yesterday that Manchester United and Liverpool were playing a key part in a FIFA backed project named European Premier League, it had many fans concerned. The new competition would see clubs from Europe's big five leagues all involved with many fighting to try and get involved as the reported prize money tallies in the hundreds of millions. While there has been no official statement, Sky Sport has reported that financiers are getting together a £4.6 billion kitty in order to help make the new competition possible.
However, the fans are reportedly not the only opposition as ESPN has revealed that UEFA have made their opposition clear to any breakaway competition that would replace the Champions League. ESPN further added that the FIFA backed competition will also need to jump through various legal hoops before anything becomes clear but UEFA have made their opposition clear. The statement from European football’s governing body revealed that they would “strongly oppose a Super League” as it would “become boring.”
"The UEFA President has made it clear on many occasions that UEFA strongly opposes a Super League. The principles of solidarity, of promotion, relegation and open leagues are non-negotiable. It is what makes European football work and the Champions League the best sports competition in the world. UEFA and the clubs are committed to build on such strength not to destroy it to create a super league of 10, 12, even 24 clubs, which would inevitably become boring," a statement from UEFA said.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.