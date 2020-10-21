Reports | FIFA-backed European Premier League to be strongly opposed by UEFA

Sky Sports reported yesterday that Manchester United and Liverpool were playing a key part in a FIFA backed project named European Premier League, it had many fans concerned. The new competition would see clubs from Europe's big five leagues all involved with many fighting to try and get involved as the reported prize money tallies in the hundreds of millions. While there has been no official statement, Sky Sport has reported that financiers are getting together a £4.6 billion kitty in order to help make the new competition possible.