Paris Saint-Germain win is massive for Manchester United, proclaims David De Gea
Today at 7:09 PM
After a sensational win over Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, David De Gea has admitted that getting the three points in a tough period was big for Manchester United. The Red Devils have endured a tough start to their season with just two wins in their opening four Premier league games.
With Manchester United walking into the game on the back of an inconsistent record in their Premier League season, few gave the Red Devils a chance. They were pitted against PSG, one of the favourites to lift the Champions League trophy especially after their performances last season. But the Old Trafford side played on the front-foot and somehow walked away with a win despite the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and co all playing.
Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford on either side of an Anthony Martial own goal meant that United walked away with three points in their group stage opener. That has overjoyed a few fans and players as David De Gea admitted that the win was “massive” for the club. The goalkeeper, who enjoyed a superb game himself, also added that PSG are a tough team to play against and the win gives his side “confidence to keep going.”
“It’s massive. You play away the first game against PSG and you know they’re a difficult, top team. To get the three points today for us is massive. It gives us confidence to keep going and now we have another big game on Saturday. We need to keep going and winning games,” De Gea told MUTV after the game.
“We had good memories of this stadium from the last time we played here,” De Gea said. “It was amazing but today we showed again we are Manchester United. We can beat big teams like PSG, playing well and creating good chances. I’m really proud and really happy for all the players, for the team and for the club, for everyone. That’s why we are Manchester United.”
