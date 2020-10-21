Manchester United announce that they’ve lost £70m in annual revenue over COVID-19

They are not the only ones, however, as Manchester United join the list with them announcing losses of £70 million in annual revenue. Their net debt also increased by a 133% to £474.1 million, with their total revenue down 13% to £509 million which is their lowest figure since the 2014/15 financial year. Not only that, it’s a drop from their 2018/19 revenues which finished at £627.1 million for a drop of 18.8%.