Reports | Tottenham make new contract for Son Heung-min their top priority

Despite having two years left on his current deal, the Telegraph has reported that Tottenham’s next priority is to get Son Heung-min tied down to a new contract. The South Korean has turned into one of the best attackers in world football right now and leads the Premier League’s scoring charts.
Few would have expected Son Heung-min to turn into the player he is today when the South Korean signed from Bayer Leverkusen five years ago. But since his move, the forward has become a key part of Tottenham with him alongside Harry Kane, one of the few consistent men for the club. However, with Jose Mourinho’s arrival, the 28-year-old has turned into something else altogether and currently leads the scoring charts.
That is partly thanks to a four-goal haul against Southampton but alongside Harry Kane, Son Heung-min has formed a lethal partnership and one that Tottenham want to keep going. The former Leverkusen man is already attracting attention from Europe’s bigwigs and the Telegraph has reported that it has concerned Spurs. So much so, that the report further adds that the club’s next order of business is a new deal for Son.
The 28-year-old is currently on a £110,000-a-week wages and has two years left on his current deal but there is no rush to finalise an extension for the forward. The Telegraph has further reported that there are no “internal concerns” either with Tottenham confident that the forward wants to stay at the club for the foreseeable future. The report also added that the extension is a mere precaution to warn clubs across Europe that Son is not for sale.
