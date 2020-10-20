Reports | Tottenham make new contract for Son Heung-min their top priority

The 28-year-old is currently on a £110,000-a-week wages and has two years left on his current deal but there is no rush to finalise an extension for the forward. The Telegraph has further reported that there are no “internal concerns” either with Tottenham confident that the forward wants to stay at the club for the foreseeable future. The report also added that the extension is a mere precaution to warn clubs across Europe that Son is not for sale.