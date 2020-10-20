Reports | Mesut Ozil to be left out of Arsenal’s 25 man Premier League squad
Today at 6:37 PM
According to ESPN, Mesut Ozil might have played his last game for Arsenal as the German playmaker hasn’t been registered as a part of the Gunners’ 25 man Premier League squad. The 32-year-old has been out of favour under Mikel Arteta and is yet to make an appearance for the club this season.
When Arsenal signed Mesut Ozil for a then club-record feed of €42 million, few expected the German to be out of favour nearly seven years later. The former Real Madrid man has struggled to make an impact ever since Arsene Wenger left the club with him out of favour under Unai Emery. While the Spaniard was sacked mid-way through last season, things haven’t changed under Arteta. The German played nearly every game until lockdown under the new Arsenal boss but hasn’t played a single minute for the club since March 17th.
That includes their Europa League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Premier League fixtures with Ozil not featuring so far this season. However, while it has already been revealed that the 32-year-old wasn’t registered for Arsenal’s UEFA Europa League squad, ESPN has reported that the same is the case for Arsenal’s Premier League squad. With the domestic transfer window now shut, Premier League clubs have until Tuesday at 2 PM BST to register their final 25 man squads and Ozil has been left out of Arsenal’s.
The 32-year-old is not the only one, however, with Sokratis Papastathopoulos joining the German international. It effectively means that neither player could play for Arsenal again for the rest of the year although things could change in January once the registration window opens. However, that only puts more pressure on both men to leave the club in the winter transfer window with Ozil linked to Turkey and Sokratis to Italy.
