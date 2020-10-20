Reports | Mesut Ozil to be left out of Arsenal’s 25 man Premier League squad

When Arsenal signed Mesut Ozil for a then club-record feed of €42 million, few expected the German to be out of favour nearly seven years later. The former Real Madrid man has struggled to make an impact ever since Arsene Wenger left the club with him out of favour under Unai Emery. While the Spaniard was sacked mid-way through last season, things haven’t changed under Arteta. The German played nearly every game until lockdown under the new Arsenal boss but hasn’t played a single minute for the club since March 17th.