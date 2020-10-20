Reports | Manchester United and Liverpool in discussions over FIFA backed European Premier League
Today at 9:36 PM
In a shocking new development, Sky Sports has reported that Manchester United and Liverpool, alongside the other members of the Big Six, are in talks over a brand new tournament. The reportedly FIFA backed competition could see clubs from England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain all join in.
While Project Big Picture has been quashed by the Premier League and all the clubs within the English top tier, Sky Sports has reported that a breakaway European league is not far. The report has revealed that FIFA are backing a competition that could be called the “European Premier League” with clubs from Europe’s big five leagues. Sky Sports further reports that financiers have set about to assemble a funding package that could hit £4.6 billion in order to help create the tournament.
The bombshell story goes onto say that a formal announcement could be made at the end of this month and the fixtures will be played during the regular European season. Reports further indicate that the prize money could be in hundreds of millions for the winners with Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur all candidates to join. However, they aren’t the only ones with a grand total of eighteen teams said to be involved with a provisional start date set in 2022.
They will include teams from England, France, Germany, Spain, and Italy with them all racing to be the founding members. That is because Sky Sports has further reported that each of the founding teams are expected to earn fees in hundreds of millions to just participate with Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid said to be the top earners. But there has been no indication, or reports, as to whether this has the support of European football’s governing body UEFA.
