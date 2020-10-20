PSG need to stop Manchester United’s transition attacks to win, admits Thomas Tuchel

With Manchester United up against Paris Saint-Germain, many have already termed the game as a revenge game for the Parisians after the Red Devils beat them last time around. PSG wasted a two-goal first-leg lead the last time they faced United in the last of 16 stage in 2019 but managed to turn things around in their favour last season. However, a heart-breaking loss in their first ever Champions League final still plays on the minds of many with the club’s season affected by it.

They’ve endured an average start to their season with three wins and two losses in their opening five games of the Ligue 1 and it has many concerned. But Thomas Tuchel isn’t worried and the German coach believes that he knows exactly how he can stop Manchester United. The PSG manager further added that the Red Devils are “one of the best teams in Europe” and his side need to be wary against them.

“They have made many changes - to the 2018-19 team - they brought in new players with more confidence and more experience. Paul Pogba is a key player, one of the best midfielders in the world. It’s key to stop him, and also to stop Bruno Fernandes. He plays with three very fast forwards. They’re one of the best teams in Europe in terms of attack and transitions. It’s key to stop them before they start their counter attacks,” Tuchel said reported Reuters.

The fact that they reached the final of last season’s Champions League has seen many tout PSG as the favourites to win it all this term despite intense competition from Europe’s bigwigs. However, despite the pressure being on, Tuchel added that while they “had a very great run last season,” they need to reset and do it all over again this term as well. The PSG boss also admitted that their “memories against Manchester” aren’t good ones but they are looking to change that.