Chelsea have to make better defensive decisions on the field, admits César Azpilicueta
Today at 8:02 PM
Chelsea captain César Azpilicueta has confessed that his side need to make better decisions on the field when it comes to defending leads and especially in Europe. The Blues have been defensively liable this season with them already letting in nine goals in five Premier League appearances.
While only Manchester City and Liverpool have scored more goals than Chelsea since the start of 2020, the Blues have been a defensively terrible side. The Stamford Bridge side conceded the most number of goals in the Premier League amongst the top ten sides. To make things even worse, their tally of 35 conceded in 2020 is only two goals behind the most number conceded.
However, with them set to play Champions League football again, it has many fans concerned that despite their heavy spending, Chelsea aren’t capable of sustaining a challenge. Yet that is not what captain César Azpilicueta believes but he wants his side to make better defensive decisions. The defender also added that Chelsea “as a collective” have to improve or else they could struggle.
“When we are on the pitch we have to make better decisions. If you’re 3-2 up you do not expect to play the best football of your life. You dig in, lock the door to the finish. When you have solidity defensively it gives confidence to the whole team. When you are weak defensively you feel you have to score three or four goals each game. I always see football as a collective. We have to improve,” Azpilicueta said reported the Times.
