Sevilla will struggle to play a team as good as Chelsea, admits Fernando
Today at 8:33 PM
Sevilla’s Fernando has confessed that the La Liga side will face a tough time against a talented and quality laden Chelsea team in their upcoming Champions League clash. The Blues start their foray into the Champions League against Sevilla with games against Krasnodar and Stade Rennais following.
While Julen Lopetegui has created a rather impressive team at Sevilla, the La Liga side still face a tough Champions League group with them struggling to crack Europe’s biggest cup competition. They’ve established themselves as a Europa League speciliasts and are the team with the most trophies in the same competition. But Los Palanganas have struggled to do the same in the Champions League with their best finish being a quarter-final berth.
That could change this season, however, with the La Liga side favourites to finish second in their Group E although they will have to overcome Chelsea and Stade Rennais. It has seen midfield rock Fernando admit that while Sevilla will “struggle against Chelsea”, he believes the team have a chance to beat the Blues. The former Manchester City man also added that his side will have to be careful against a team that can “hurt you even when they’re not playing particularly well.”
“It’s a very hard place to play and we’ll struggle: Chelsea have quality, talented players, but we travel in hope, knowing we can leave happy. That individual quality. The players they have up front, their movement. They can hurt you even when they’re not playing particularly well. Teams like Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City are very strong [economically]. At the end of every season they make very good signings. Thiago Silva is one of the best centre-backs I’ve seen.”
