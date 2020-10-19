Sergio Aguero has to prove that he deserves to continue playing here, proclaims Pep Guardiola
Today at 7:01 PM
With Sergio Aguero’s current contract at the club expiring at the end of this season, Pep Guardiola has revealed that the Argentine has to prove to Manchester City that he deserves a new deal. The 32-year-old has struggled with injuries over the last few years but is still a key part of City’s team.
Few Premier League strikers have been as good as Sergio Aguero since the Argentine’s arrival from Atletico Madrid. In the many years since he signed for Manchester City, Aguero has turned into arguably one of the best strikers in English football and maybe even the world. The Argentine is Manchester City’s record goal-scorer but his current deal at the club will expire at the end of this season.
That has left many fans concerned that their legend will leave and look to end his career elsewhere especially with no rumours about a new deal for the striker. However, in a recent interview, Pep Guardiola has admitted that Aguero, like everyone else, has to prove that he deserves a brand new deal at the club. The Spaniard also added that when he plays at the level he can, few can deny how good he is but Aguero has to do the same after a four month injury layoff.
"Sergio now has to show, like every one of us, that he deserves to continue here -- keep playing well, scoring goals and winning games -- and after that the club and I will decide. But if he is playing in his level we don't have any doubts that he is a player to stay until he decides because he is unique. He is important for us, our fans and everyone," Guardiola said reported ESPN.
"But he was out four months and he has to start training regularly and start to score goals - this is the most important thing. Having Aguero on the pitch, we are better, we are safer. We missed him a lot in the important moments at the end part of last season, but now is good news for us that he is back."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.