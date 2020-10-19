Sergio Aguero has to prove that he deserves to continue playing here, proclaims Pep Guardiola

That has left many fans concerned that their legend will leave and look to end his career elsewhere especially with no rumours about a new deal for the striker. However, in a recent interview, Pep Guardiola has admitted that Aguero, like everyone else, has to prove that he deserves a brand new deal at the club. The Spaniard also added that when he plays at the level he can, few can deny how good he is but Aguero has to do the same after a four month injury layoff.