Liverpool have to sign a center-back in January after Virgil van Dijk's injury, asserts Jamie Carragher

After a rash tackle from Jordan Pickford, Liverpool have now confirmed that center-back Virgil van Dijk will undergo knee surgery after scans confirmed that the defender suffered an ACL injury. That could potentially see Van Dijk miss the rest of the 2020/21 season and it certainly puts a damper on Liverpool trying to defend their title. ESPN has further reported that sources have told them that placing a timescale on the Dutch defender’s return is impossible until after surgery.

It has seen fans and critics alike concerned for the Reds especially after their defensively terrible start to the new season. However, in a recent interview, Jamie Carragher has admitted that the title race has now been thrown wide open and that Liverpool “have to go into the market in January”. The former Reds man also added that the club need to add someone new or else it could hamper what they’re trying to achieve.

"The big question you're looking at now is, can Liverpool win the league without Van Dijk there? I think every team has three or four players in every title-winning team or a team who think they can win the title, and if one of those players is missing, no matter how good your manager is, no matter how big your squad is, you can't cover for them because they're outstanding. I think it blows the title race wide open, I really do,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

"Liverpool certainly have to go into the market in January, not just because of Van Dijk's injury. They were weak in that area anyway -- they'd lost [Dejan] Lovren before the start of the season -- and the other players who are in those positions are very injury-prone. For Liverpool right away it's: 'who can we get in?' I know the transfer window's just finished, but they have to be ready in January to bring someone in. It could stop going on to achieve what they want to achieve."