Lionel Messi’s performances could be better but he is happy, confesses Ronald Koeman

While he chose to stay at Barcelona, Lionel Messi’s season so far hasn’t seen the Argentine play the greatest football of his career. Instead, while the 33-year-old has made an impact on the field, he has struggled to find the net so far with just one goal in four games. Even that was from a penalty and while the Argentine has been creating goals, it still has many concerned as to whether the Barcelona legend is really keen on playing for the club.