Lionel Messi’s performances could be better but he is happy, confesses Ronald Koeman
Today at 9:32 PM
In light of Lionel Messi’s poor start to the season, Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has admitted that the Argentine could be performing better but the key caveat is that he is happy and working hard. The 33-year-old dominated the summer transfer window with his transfer saga before opting to stay.
While he chose to stay at Barcelona, Lionel Messi’s season so far hasn’t seen the Argentine play the greatest football of his career. Instead, while the 33-year-old has made an impact on the field, he has struggled to find the net so far with just one goal in four games. Even that was from a penalty and while the Argentine has been creating goals, it still has many concerned as to whether the Barcelona legend is really keen on playing for the club.
Messi is currently on a three game goal drought with 17-year-old Ansu Fati being the leading scorer with three goals in four games in the Spanish top flight. However, despite Messi’s struggles, Ronald Koeman has admitted that while “at the moment Messi’s performances could be better”, the Argentine is “happy” and “working hard” for the team. Koeman also added that he has no doubt the world will see what Messi can do very soon.
"Maybe, at the moment, Messi's performances could be better. But he is happy, he is working hard and he wants to be the captain. I don't have a single complaint. He has also had some bad luck. He hit the post [in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Getafe] and on another day that goes in. I don't have any doubts about his performances and we're going to see him [at his best] in the upcoming games, I'm sure," Koeman said, reported ESPN.
