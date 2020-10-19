Antoine Griezmann only needs time at Barcelona to produce his best, admits Rivaldo
Barcelona legend Rivaldo has asked the fans to give Antoine Griezmann time to find his rhythm again as the striker is ‘good enough’ to play for the La Liga giants. The former Atletico Madrid striker has struggled to find a proper place at Barcelona so far and has netted only 15 goals in 52 games.
Despite making his dream move for a €120 million last summer, Antoine Griezmann struggled to make an impact at Barcelona, although many have put that down to managerial issues. Both Ernesto Valverde and Quique Setien opted to play the Frenchman all over the place with Griezmann struggling to find a consistent berth in the team. However, the hope is that things have changed for the Frenchman with Ronald Koeman taking earlier this summer.
But the 29-year-old has failed to score as of yet, this season, despite making four appearances for the club in the Spanish top tier. Yet despite Griezmann’s struggles, former Barcelona legend Rivaldo has admitted that the Frenchman needs “time at Barcelona and then he can produce his best football again”. He also admitted that despite claims of Griezmann not being good enough, the former Atletico Madrid striker needs consistency in order to play his best football.
"Antoine Griezmann is an excellent player who is just lacking confidence at the moment. I believe he's good enough to play for Barcelona and I don't think he's playing in the wrong position. For France, he's been playing for the same coach and in the same system for years. At Atleti, where he was the star player for several seasons, he was used to the club and the coach. Griezmann only needs time at Barcelona and then he can produce his best football again," Rivaldo told Betfair.
