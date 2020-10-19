Antoine Griezmann only needs time at Barcelona to produce his best, admits Rivaldo

"Antoine Griezmann is an excellent player who is just lacking confidence at the moment. I believe he's good enough to play for Barcelona and I don't think he's playing in the wrong position. For France, he's been playing for the same coach and in the same system for years. At Atleti, where he was the star player for several seasons, he was used to the club and the coach. Griezmann only needs time at Barcelona and then he can produce his best football again," Rivaldo told Betfair.