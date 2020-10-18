We want to be on top every game in the Premier League, asserts Harry Maguire

Having had two weeks to handle a 6-1 loss to Tottenham, many expected Manchester United to answer their critics against Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United. But while it may have looked like luck wasn’t on their side after an early Luke Shaw own goal, the Red Devils found their footing with captain Harry Maguire netting the equaliser. However, many were still concerned with the first half performance although things changed in the second half.

Late goals from Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford , and Aaron Wan-Bissaka ensured an empathic win for the Red Devils with them winning game number two of the season. It pushes them into the top fifteen sides in the Premier League but in his post-match interview, Maguire admitted that the club are definitely aiming for something a lot higher than that. He also revealed that they’re looking to get three points every time they walk out especially with a tough run of fixtures coming up.

"I wouldn't say we have answered them [the critics]. It's funny, three games into the season and it seems like a big crisis. Won two lost two. There is a long way to go, we have to improve. When you play for this club and get beat at home, we ask questions. We work hard in training, it is a great group and we knew we had to bounce back. I felt it would have been really harsh if we came away with just a point. A full deserved win," Maguire told Sky Sports.

"It was important. Every game in the Premier League we want to be on top. Some games we will not be at our best but we have to do the basics well and in the games we lost we didn't do the basics well. We knew we needed to get three points and we managed to do so. We've got a tough run coming up. We are still a young team but we won't use that as an excuse. It was disappointing to start like we had but big performance tonight when we needed it."