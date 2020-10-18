Angry that Napoli couldn’t play Juventus because of COVID-19, admits Gennaro Gattuso
Today at 4:17 PM
In his first comment on the incident that saw his Napoli side handed a 3-0 defeat, Gennaro Gattuso has revealed that he was angry his team weren’t allowed to face Juventus. The Serie A handed the Partenopei a point deduction and a defeat after their local health authority refused to let them travel.
Having being forced to stay at home by their local health authority (ASL), Napoli were helpless and had to watch as the Serie A turned down their request to call the game off. Instead, the league allowed the game to go on with Juventus and the match officials waiting in Turin for their opponents on the night to turn up. But with two members of their first team testing positive for COVID-19, the ASL reportedly refused to let them travel and it saw Napoli forced to forfeit.
The Partenopei were handed a 3-0 defeat and a one-point deduction which has enraged many supporters and the club officials are set to challenge the decision. However, in a recent interview, Gennaro Gattuso has admitted that he was “angrier than anyone” that his side wasn’t allowed to face the reigning Champions. The Napoli boss also added that Napoli “were on the bus and ready to leave” but weren’t allowed to do so.
"I was angrier than anyone. Juventus are the team to beat but, at the moment, they are a construction site. We were on the bus and ready to leave. I am angry that we didn't travel and I can assure you we did everything possible,” Gattuso said reported ESPN.
