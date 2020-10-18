Angry that Napoli couldn’t play Juventus because of COVID-19, admits Gennaro Gattuso

Having being forced to stay at home by their local health authority (ASL), Napoli were helpless and had to watch as the Serie A turned down their request to call the game off. Instead, the league allowed the game to go on with Juventus and the match officials waiting in Turin for their opponents on the night to turn up. But with two members of their first team testing positive for COVID-19, the ASL reportedly refused to let them travel and it saw Napoli forced to forfeit.