AC Milan were good but they were also a little lucky to beat us, claims Antonio Conte
Today at 4:21 PM
In light of AC Milan’s 2-1 derby win over Inter Milan, Antonio Conte admitted that while the Rossoneri played well, they were a little lucky to beat his side. Two goals from Zlatan Ibrahimovic ensured victory for Stefano Pioli’s side despite a decent fight-back from the Nerazzurri.
While it was the first Derby Della Madonnina of the season, there was a lot of hype going into the game especially with both Milan sides doing well for once. The Rossoneri walked into the game with three wins in their opening three games while Inter were on a three-game unbeaten run. But after an impressive first half from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, AC Milan broke a four-year drought with their first derby win since 2016.
Not only that, they extended their unbeaten run to 20 games across all competition and have managed four straight league wins for the first time since 1995. Yet, with Achraf Hakimi and Romelu Lukaku missing their fair share of chances, Antonio Conte admitted that while his opponents on the night played well, they were “a little lucky” to win. He also added that his side have to become more “cynical to take” the ample chances they created but he has “nothing to blame the boys for”.
"We're sorry to have lost a well-played game on our part. They were good and I think also a little lucky. We create a lot of chances to score goals in every game. We have to become more cynical to take advantage of them. But at the same time, I have nothing to blame the boys for. They fought to the end to equalise. We weren't very lucky," Conte told Sky Sport Italia.
