AC Milan were good but they were also a little lucky to beat us, claims Antonio Conte

Not only that, they extended their unbeaten run to 20 games across all competition and have managed four straight league wins for the first time since 1995. Yet, with Achraf Hakimi and Romelu Lukaku missing their fair share of chances, Antonio Conte admitted that while his opponents on the night played well, they were “a little lucky” to win. He also added that his side have to become more “cynical to take” the ample chances they created but he has “nothing to blame the boys for”.