Really excited about Edinson Cavani signing for Manchester United, claims Louis Saha

However, neither panned out which allowed the Red Devils a clean sweep at the Uruguayan forward although many fans and critics believe that it was nothing more than a panic move. But despite that Louis Saha believes that Cavani has the potential to not only do well for United but his consistency will help the club. The former Red Devil further added that he personally is “really excited about this signing” and believes that Cavani’s ability to score goals will “only be good”.