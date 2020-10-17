Really excited about Edinson Cavani signing for Manchester United, claims Louis Saha
Today at 4:07 PM
Former Manchester United star Louis Saha has revealed that he’s overjoyed at the fact that his former side have signed Edinson Cavani. The former PSG forward left the Ligue 1 at the end of last season on a free transfer and is one of four new faces at Old Trafford this summer alongside Alex Telles.
While Manchester United were heavily linked with a move for Jadon Sancho, Borussia Dortmund’s refusal to sell below their asking price saw the Red Devils look elsewhere. However, with few options available the club opted to sign Edinson Cavani on a free-transfer. The PSG record goal-scorer left the Parisians at the end of last season after seven years with the club and was linked with moves to Benfica and Atletico Madrid.
However, neither panned out which allowed the Red Devils a clean sweep at the Uruguayan forward although many fans and critics believe that it was nothing more than a panic move. But despite that Louis Saha believes that Cavani has the potential to not only do well for United but his consistency will help the club. The former Red Devil further added that he personally is “really excited about this signing” and believes that Cavani’s ability to score goals will “only be good”.
"Yes, I was really excited about this signing. I wished he joined last year, I have followed him since he played at Napoli, I am a Parisian so I have seen most of his 200 goals. He is considered to be a legend over there. At the same time, he is a guarantee. Cavani gives you a certain performance through his running, ability to cause stress to defenders, lead from the front and score goals. That can only be good," Saha told Goal
