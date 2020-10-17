Not the dream goodbye I wanted to have at Manchester City, admits David Silva

“I came from the World Cup and barely made the pre-season. When I arrived I saw football pass so fast. Everything was flying over me and there was no pause. I felt overwhelmed in some moments. To get settled here you have to prepare yourself mentally. If you start thinking about Spain, how you loved it there, the sun . . . England is a different place. New country, new culture. You adapt or you go, but I think that having an easy-going lifestyle, England is the perfect place to play football. If you want to get used to it, you can do it," he added.