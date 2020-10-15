We need to review the context and make football more sustainable, reveals Mikel Arteta

"I don't think so. I think it's very special the way that the Premier League has conducted itself over the years. I think that's a massive strength so as much as we can, we can maintain that unity and sustain our way of doing things. I think that's very valuable and the image that we project to the outside world is really, really strong. I hope that we can maintain that. I don't know [how important it is]. If you ask all the clubs individually, they probably have different opinions. We have to find a way that works for everybody, that can make this game sustainable and allows us to still evolve in the context we're in at the moment, which is important as well.