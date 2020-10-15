Unanimous meeting to decide to move on from Project Big Picture, admits Richard Masters

While this week has been focused on nothing but international football, Manchester United and Liverpool’s proposal in combination with Rick Parry shocked English football. The proposal titled 'Project Big Picture' was looking to change the voting structure of the Premier League while funding the English Football League (EFL) and the Football Association (FA).

However, while the EFL revealed that the proposal was accepted by a large majority of the clubs within the Football League, that wasn’t the case in the top tier. It saw Richard Masters admit that there was some “frustration a proposal” was created without any input from the Premier League but they “don’t have a beef with the EFL”. Masters further revealed that it was a unanimous meeting to reject Project Big Picture although they’re looking to come to an agreement.

"Clearly there's some frustration a proposal that hadn't had any input from the Premier League, from our clubs, has been pushed so hard in public. But we don't have a beef with the EFL, certainly not with its clubs. We want to have a good relationship with them. We're their biggest partner. We have a historic relationship with them. So we want it to be constructive,” Masters said reported Sky Sports.

"It was a unanimous meeting that decided to move on from Big Picture and as you say, to move on to a new review process and one that was actually under way. What we tried to do was separate the issue of EFL solidarity and the EFL rescue from a forward plan, and that's what eventually got decided by clubs today. Whilst there has been a lot of things said and done, a lot of speculation over the last four days, I don't think it's irreparably damaged the Premier League. And I think that today's meeting proved that."