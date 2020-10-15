Eden Hazard will explode and Real Madrid will see the best of him, proclaims Thibaut Courtois
Today at 7:18 PM
While Eden Hazard has struggled to impress since his move from Chelsea, Thibaut Courtois believes that Real Madrid will see the best of the Belgian in the near future. The 29-year-old has had a tough time with injuries since his move last summer and made only 16 appearances for the club last term.
While Real Madrid eventually got their man last summer, Eden Hazard has struggled to make an impression at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the Belgian failing to produce. Injuries and various other issues saw the 29-year-old have a stop-start debut season for the Los Blancos, with him ending the campaign with just 22 appearances in all competitions. However, despite that Hazard played a part in eight goals but failed to hit double figures for goals for the first time in five years.
That has many fans and critics concerned about whether the Belgian still has the motivation to perform at the best possible level, with Hazard yet to make an appearance this season. A muscle injury has kept him out so far and Thibaut Courtois has admitted that his compatriot will show the world exactly what he is made of soon. The Real Madrid shot-stopper further added that the Belgian will “explode” this season and he has “no doubt” that they’ll “see the best of Eden Hazard”.
"Hazard? I have no doubt, I am sure we will see the best Eden Hazard. He is the first with the desire to show it. I see him very well and hopefully soon he can prove it. Just before his injury, he played several games very well and there he had such bad luck and getting out of that was not easy. But now this month I saw him train very well. I am sure that in no time he will explode and will to give many joys to the team," Courtois said, reported Goal.
