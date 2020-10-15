Atmosphere at Manchester United is good and the team are ready, asserts Bruno Fernandes
Today at 2:10 PM
In light of a rumoured bust-up between Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Bruno Fernandes, the star has admitted that there’s nothing wrong and that the atmosphere at the club is good. The Red Devils have enjoyed a stuttering start to their Premier League campaign with one win in their opening three games.
Few expected Tottenham to beat Manchester United when the duo faced each other before the international break but nobody expected Spurs to hand the Red Devils a hiding. That’s exactly what happened with Jose Mourinho’s side running out 6-1 winners and it saw many question Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tactics alongside the team he set out to play.
It also saw many questions arise as to why the Norwegian substituted Bruno Fernandes at half-time with reports indicating that the duo had a bust-up during the break. But in a recent interview, Fernandes refuted any such claims and instead asserted that this was nothing but a way to “destabilise the group” and in “no way true”. The midfielder also added that the “atmosphere” at the club is good and the “team are ready” to change things going forward.
"There's been a lot of speculation about that. First it was a discussion with team-mates, as it did not stick, it was a discussion with only one team-mate [Victor Lindelof], as it did not stick now, it is the discussion with Solskjaer. I believe it is a way to destabilise the group. What was said is in no way true. I was replaced at half-time, it is true, by technical option," Fernandes said reported Goal.
“The coach told me that the game was almost over and that we would have a lot of games ahead of us. Got it. I was not satisfied but said nothing that could harm the group. Do not use my name, my colleagues or the coach to make trouble at Manchester United. The atmosphere is good and the team is ready to give an answer in the next game."
- Bruno Fernandes
- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
- Jose Mourinho
- English Premier League
- Uefa Nations League
- Manchester United
- Tottenham Hotspur
- Portugal Football Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.