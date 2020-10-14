Reports | Marc Andre-Ter Stegen to sign new Barcelona contract until 2025
Today at 3:01 PM
According to ESPN, Marc Andre-Ter Stegen is set to sign a new contract at Barcelona that will see him extend his time at the Camp Nou until 2025 after the parties came to an agreement last week. The German international was heavily linked with a move away amidst interest from England and Italy.
With Barcelona looking to rebuild their squad this summer, the club had quite a few players on the transfer list although Marc Andre-Ter Stegen was never one of them. That never stopped the rumour mill from linking the German goalkeeper with a move to nearly every club in the world although Chelsea, Inter Milan and Juventus were the major targets. However, despite interest from all three, no move ever materialized for the German shot-stopper with Barcelona refusing to sell.
But the La Liga giants were still worried that they would lose the 28-year-old this summer which saw them re-start contract talks that had begun before the COVID-19 pandemic. The two parties re-started the discussion last month and ESPN have reported that they’ve managed to come to an agreement. The German is set to sign a five-year extension, taking him to 2025 and will receive a substantial increase in his wages which will place him alongside the club’s top earners.
However, the wage increase will be amortized over the course of his five-year contract in order to help the club survive from the financial issues that the pandemic caused them. It forced Barcelona to get rid of players on highs salaries with Luis Suarez, Nelson Semedo, Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic and co all leaving this summer. The report further added that Ter Stegen was never looking to leave Spain with his family settled in Catalonia despite serious interest from England.
