Priority is always welfare of Harry Kane and the rest of my squad, admits Gareth Southgate

"I don't really understand the story because he's been fully fit since the end of last week, just before the last game. He would have started the last game but hadn't had enough training time really. He was obviously fine during the game so he's fit, available. I didn't really understand the stories that were being run so where that's been coming from... it is certainly not the conversations we've been having with Spurs medically. And it is not something that is really affecting us in the camp," Southgate said reported ESPN.