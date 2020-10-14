Our objective is to start winning trophies and titles again, proclaims Thomas Partey
Today at 1:37 PM
In his first interview as an Arsenal player, Thomas Partey has admitted that his objective is to get the club back to winning ways again with them looking to compete for titles. The Ghana midfielder signed for the North Londoners from Atletico Madrid in a dramatic £45 million move on deadline day.
Despite being heavily linked with a move for Thomas Partey for most of the summer transfer window, Arsenal failed to come to an agreement with Atletico Madrid. The Spanish side were hell-bent on getting the midfielder’s £45 million release clause paid which was something that the North Londoners were unwilling to do. That is, until deadline day when Partey completed a dramatic move to the Emirates after Arsenal forked out the £45 million needed to get his signature.
The move shocked many especially after revelations that the club didn’t have the money to complete the deal this summer with them looking into other targets. However, in his first interview as an Arsenal player, Partey revealed that he’s looking to get the club “back to where we belong”. He also added that he’s happy to see everyone “excited and willing to win” trophies again with them looking to challenge the best.
"Yes. Our new objective is to see Arsenal as champions again. That's the objective of the club, of me myself and I think that we have to get back to where we belong. I've seen that everyone has been excited and everyone is willing to win something and all the trophies that come their way. I think that's the goal and objective for everyone here and that's my goal also,” Partey said reported ESPN.
The club’s first game back from the international break pits them against former champions Manchester City who are favourites to challenge reigning champions Liverpool. However, the Gunners haven’t had the best of times against City recently and the feeling is that the arrival of Partey changes that. But the midfielder asserted that while he is prepared for a challenge against City, it all depends on Mikel Arteta’s decision to play him.
"I think there is no pressure on me. I like to challenge myself, I like new challenges as I said and it's all about learning fast, learning quickly how it goes and you just get used to it and everything works. For me it's a great feeling. I like to play in the big matches, but it all depends on the coach and whether he wants me to play on Saturday or not. It's the decision of Mikel [Arteta]. I just arrived. For me, I'm prepared but I need to get used to the style of play before I can play. I have to be quick, make sure that I learn everything as fast as I can. In football, I have make sure I do everything on the training ground and make sure Mikel sees that I am ready to play for him,” he added.
