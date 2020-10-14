Our objective is to start winning trophies and titles again, proclaims Thomas Partey

"I think there is no pressure on me. I like to challenge myself, I like new challenges as I said and it's all about learning fast, learning quickly how it goes and you just get used to it and everything works. For me it's a great feeling. I like to play in the big matches, but it all depends on the coach and whether he wants me to play on Saturday or not. It's the decision of Mikel [Arteta]. I just arrived. For me, I'm prepared but I need to get used to the style of play before I can play. I have to be quick, make sure that I learn everything as fast as I can. In football, I have make sure I do everything on the training ground and make sure Mikel sees that I am ready to play for him,” he added.