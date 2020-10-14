ISL 2020-21 | Mumbai City FC rope in Mandar Rao Desai on a two-year deal

"I am delighted to have joined a huge club like Mumbai City FC, and I'm really looking forward to committing the best years of my career to Mumbai City. It was an easy decision for me to make with the ambitious project we have here at Mumbai City, and a chance to reunite with head coach Lobera in my new colours certainly helped. I'm looking forward to linking up with my new teammates, and I hope we have a successful year for us and for our fans back home in Mumbai, stated Mandar Rao Desai, after completing the formalities.