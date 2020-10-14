ISL 2020-21 | Mumbai City FC rope in Mandar Rao Desai on a two-year deal

Today at 3:48 PM
Mumbai City FC has roped in Indian International Mandar Rao Desai on a two-year deal with an option to extend the contract by another year. The footballer was a mainstay in the FC Goa setup since 2016, following his stint with Dempo, having guided them to the 2019 Super Cup title.
FC Goa already had already seen its core players flock to greener pastures in the transfer window, with the likes of Hugo Boumous, Ferran Corominhas, and Jakichand Singh taking an exit route. While their former coach Sergio Lobera has joined rivals Mumbai City FC, the Spaniard is busy re-shaping the squad ahead of the new edition of the Indian Super League. In an attempt to bolster the Indian contingent, the Mumbai City FC management has roped in Mandar Rao Desai, a player who has flourished under Sergio Lobera - on a two-year deal, with an option to extend the contract by one year.
"I am delighted to have joined a huge club like Mumbai City FC, and I'm really looking forward to committing the best years of my career to Mumbai City. It was an easy decision for me to make with the ambitious project we have here at Mumbai City, and a chance to reunite with head coach Lobera in my new colours certainly helped. I'm looking forward to linking up with my new teammates, and I hope we have a successful year for us and for our fans back home in Mumbai, stated Mandar Rao Desai, after completing the formalities.
Having started his youth career with Dempo, he was inducted to the senior side in 2013 and was a mainstay in the squad until 2016. Simultaneously, the footballer was roped in by FC Goa on loan in 2014, with a permanent move in 2016 and was part of their unit ever since, till 2020, having guided them to a Super Cup triumph in 2019, before he decided to reunite with his former boss at Mumbai City FC. Mandar made his International debut in 2019 and earned 5 appearances for the Blue Tigers so far.
New beginnings ⚽ Thank you for a warm welcome @MumbaiiCityFC. Looking forward to a great season.— Mandar Rao Dessai (@mandar17dessai) October 14, 2020
Really excited to work with my coach again, and play with my new teammates. https://t.co/oCGelBIXqw
