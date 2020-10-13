USMNT can really achieve something at the upcoming World Cups, claims Sergino Dest

USMNT starlet Sergino Dest has admitted that there is a sense of excitement for the American team and he believes they’ve got a good chance of achieving something at the World Cups. The USMNT failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup which ended their run of seven consecutive tournaments.

With Sergino Dest signing for Barcelona this summer, he became the tenth American to register for a club playing Champions League football across Europe. There have never been as many with Dest joining Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic, Juventus’ Weston McKennie, Borussia Dortmund’s Giovani Reyna and a few others. That has added to the growing excitement and optimism surrounding the USMNT national team especially after they failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

That ended a run of seven consecutive tournaments for the American national team which shocked many especially as their women’s team lifted yet another World Cup trophy. However, in a recent interview, Barcelona starlet Dest has admitted that there is the excitement again surrounding the USMNT. He also added that this squad has the potential to “really achieve something in the upcoming World Cups”.

"I feel [the excitement], everybody feels it. I think because we have more players that play for big clubs, that's why everyone is excited that we can really achieve something in the upcoming World Cups. Everyone has to keep motivated and keep hungry because I feel like we can do it. If we just work hard and as a team, everything can be achieved,” Dest said reported ESPN.

"There's a great possibility that we can do something great at the 2026 World Cup," Dest added. "We also have a lot of talent in the youth [teams]. Everybody is hungry, everyone wants to achieve something with the U.S. That's a good sign. We all want to win a World Cup, achieve great things, not only personally, but also as a team for the U.S."

Despite all the success that their women’s side have had over the last few decades, the USMNT have struggled to produce the same with them winning just six Gold Cups. Their performances on the bigger stage have seen them fall short with their best being a third-place play-off at the Copa América Centenario in 2016. Dest admitted that their lack of success has affected the team but they’re motivated enough to try and win “the first big trophy for the country”.

“I feel like because we haven't achieved really big things yet with the U.S, I think everybody wants to be the first one. That's why everybody is so motivated to develop themselves and to win the first big trophy for the country. We all have to stay concentrated, though, because if you're playing at a big club and think you've already made it, we can't achieve anything," he added.