Sandesh Jhinghan sends his signed ATK-Mohun Bagan jersey to Pele

It was a few months ago, that India’s top defender Sandesh Jhinghan was overlooked by the Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters FC and was without a team for the time being. But, he never lost sleep over missing out on the ISL, with several clubs in a fight to secure his sign for the upcoming seasons. Finally, ATK-Mohun Bagan roped in the footballer for an undisclosed fee, which is rumoured to be the biggest for any Indian, on a five-year deal.