Sandesh Jhinghan sends his signed ATK-Mohun Bagan jersey to Pele
Today at 8:22 PM
Indian footballer Sandesh Jhinghan has sent his signed ATK Mohun Bagan jersey to the Pele, for the Brazilian’s upcoming 80th birthday on October 23. The jersey will be used to raise money for a corona-virus relief fund, with Brazil one of the worst affected countries during the pandemic.
It was a few months ago, that India’s top defender Sandesh Jhinghan was overlooked by the Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters FC and was without a team for the time being. But, he never lost sleep over missing out on the ISL, with several clubs in a fight to secure his sign for the upcoming seasons. Finally, ATK-Mohun Bagan roped in the footballer for an undisclosed fee, which is rumoured to be the biggest for any Indian, on a five-year deal.
As per recent reports, the footballer has sent his signed ATK-Mohun Bagan jersey to the legendary Pele for the Brazilian’s upcoming 80th birthday on October 23. The jersey will be used to raise money for a corona-virus relief fund. The International footballer took to social media to inform his fans regarding the development and stated that he was honored to do the same.
"It's an honor for me to take part in this amazing initiative and to be the first to represent India to honor one of the Greatest of all times @pele Sir for his 80th birthday. I encourage everyone to join @pelegacy in the fight against COVID-19. #pelegacy #pele #jerseyexchange #charity #atkmohunbaganfc," said Sandesh Jhinghan, on his official Twiiter handle.
It's an honor for me to take part in this amazing initiative and to be the first to represent India to honor one of the Greatest of all times @pelej his 80th birthday. I encourage everyone to join @pelegacy in the fight against COVID-19. #pelegacy #pele #jerseyexchange #ATKMB pic.twitter.com/pPAXO5tQQO— Sandesh Jhingan (@SandeshJhingan) October 12, 2020
