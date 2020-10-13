Portuguese Football Federation confirm Cristiano Ronaldo testing positive for coronavirus

"Cristiano Ronaldo was released from the work of the National Team after a positive test for COVID-19, so he will not face Sweden. The Portuguese international is doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation. Following the positive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning, all with a negative result, and are available to Fernando Santos for training this afternoon, in Cidade do Futebol. The game, counting for the qualification phase of the League of Nations, is scheduled for Wednesday, at 19:45, in Alvalade," read Portugal's statement on their website.