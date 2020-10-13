 user tracker image
    Portuguese Football Federation confirm Cristiano Ronaldo testing positive for coronavirus

    Cristiano Ronaldo is the first European to score 100 international goals

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:22 PM

    Despite having just played France in the UEFA’s Nations League, Portugal have confirmed that superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus earlier today. The Juventus forward is now in self-isolation and could potentially miss Juventus’ clash against Barcelona this month.

    In what has come as shocking news to many, the Portuguese Football Federation has confirmed that captain Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus. The Juventus forward will be ruled out of Portugal’s clash against Sweden although the statement released by the PFF confirmed that the superstar is “without symptoms”. The 35-year-old has played in both his country’s games during this international break; first against Spain and then the full 90 against France over the weekend.

    Ronaldo’s positive test, however, will mean that the forward will miss Juventus’ next game and their Champions League opener against Dynamo Kiev with concerns that the former Real Madrid man could miss the game against Barcelona. Furthermore, while that has many concerned about the rest of Portugal’s squad, the statement revealed that remaining squad members tested negative and are free to play the next game.

    "Cristiano Ronaldo was released from the work of the National Team after a positive test for COVID-19, so he will not face Sweden. The Portuguese international is doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation. Following the positive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning, all with a negative result, and are available to Fernando Santos for training this afternoon, in Cidade do Futebol. The game, counting for the qualification phase of the League of Nations, is scheduled for Wednesday, at 19:45, in Alvalade," read Portugal's statement on their website.

