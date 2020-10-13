Pep Guardiola is a role model for young coaches across the world, admits Andrea Pirlo
Today at 6:16 PM
Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo has revealed that former Bresica teammate Pep Guardiola is a role model to younger coaches who want to play a more offensive style of football. The former Inter Milan and AC Milan legend replaced Maurizio Sarri at Turin in what is his first major role as a manager.
While Juventus did win the 2019/20 Serie A title, their performances in the Champions League saw Maurizio Sarri sacked after the loss to Olympique Lyon. That shocked many within the footballing world but the Old Lady pulled out another rabbit when they appointed Andrea Pirlo as his replacement. The Italian was only brought into the coaching staff less than a week before Sarri’s departure but was still handed the reigns at the club.
However, while the decision to do that has been criticized by many across the world, the 41-year-old has had a decent start to his career as a manager with an unbeaten start. That start has seen Pirlo play his own brand of attacking football and the Italian admitted that Pep Guardiola’s pathway to a manager has inspired him and many others. The Italian further added that the Manchester City boss is a “role model” for many looking to play a “certain kind of attacking football.”
“Guardiola is an example for us all. He’s showing and has shown that he’s one of the best. Since his years with Barcelona’s youth team and then by moving up to the first team. He’s shown that young coaches who are keen to promote a certain kind of attacking football are an example to follow. Then, we all have our own ideas and I think we need to take them forward, but he’s definitely a role model for the whole footballing movement,” Pirlo said reported Goal.
