Pep Guardiola is a role model for young coaches across the world, admits Andrea Pirlo

“Guardiola is an example for us all. He’s showing and has shown that he’s one of the best. Since his years with Barcelona’s youth team and then by moving up to the first team. He’s shown that young coaches who are keen to promote a certain kind of attacking football are an example to follow. Then, we all have our own ideas and I think we need to take them forward, but he’s definitely a role model for the whole footballing movement,” Pirlo said reported Goal.