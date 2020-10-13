ISL 2020-21 | East Bengal rope in Scott Neville on loan from Brisbane Roar

Today at 7:48 PM
East Bengal has roped in English side-back Scott Neville from A-League side Brisbane Roar on loan for the 2020-21 Indian Super League season. The footballer played most of his club career in Australia, while he was roped in by A-League side Brisbane Roar from Western Sydney Wanderers.
It has been a busy couple of months at the East Bengal tent on one side of the Kolkata ‘Maidan’, with them pushing hard to make inroads into the Indian Super League. They eventually roped in city-based sponsors Shree Cements Pvt Ltd, strengthened their financial capacity, and are now raring to go the distance in the upcoming season of the ISL. With formalities almost over, the club management is now shifting their focus to build a formidable team, with them roping in Englishman Scott Neville on loan from A-League side Brisbane Roar.
“India presents a new challenge and I cannot wait to don the red and gold colours and take the field. There will always be massive expectations from us and I am aware of that. I can assure the fans that we will leave no stone unturned in our bid to strive for excellence. I would like to thank the Brisbane Roar Football Club also for making this move possible,” said Scott Neville, said Scott Neville, after signing on the dotted line.
Having played started his senior career with the Australian side Sorrento FC, before shifting loyalties to A-League side Perth Glory, he also featured in the AFC Champions League during his stint with Western Sydney Wanderers. It was prior to the start of the previous season that the footballer was roped in by Brisbane Roar before he was loaned to the ISL club.
