ISL 2020-21 | East Bengal rope in Scott Neville on loan from Brisbane Roar

It has been a busy couple of months at the East Bengal tent on one side of the Kolkata ‘Maidan’, with them pushing hard to make inroads into the Indian Super League. They eventually roped in city-based sponsors Shree Cements Pvt Ltd, strengthened their financial capacity, and are now raring to go the distance in the upcoming season of the ISL. With formalities almost over, the club management is now shifting their focus to build a formidable team, with them roping in Englishman Scott Neville on loan from A-League side Brisbane Roar.