    Erling Haaland will one day match Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s levels, opines Paul Scholes

    Erling Haaland has scored five goals in as many games so far this season

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:14 PM

    In light of Erling Haaland’s fantastic start to the 2020/21 season, Paul Scholes has admitted that the Norwegian forward has the potential to become as good as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The 20-year-old has enjoyed his time in Germany so far with seventeen goals in fourteen league games.

    Few expected Erling Haaland to become this good but six months on from his sensational start for RB Salzburg, the Norwegian has continued his incredible vein of form. So far, this season, Haaland has netted eleven goals in eight games for club and country including his very first international hattrick for Norway in a 4-0 win over Romania. The 20-year-old’s star continues to rise and shock his critics across the world although that has seen interest in him rise.

    But it also has many fans regretting that Manchester United never made the leap when they could with the Norwegian picking Dortmund after United’s interest dissipated. However, despite that Paul Scholes has admitted that the potential the young Norwegian forward has could see him match Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s levels one day. The United legend further added that it’s why he believes, his former side should have chased after Haaland instead of Jadon Sancho.

    "I think Haaland is sensational. I think he’ll be up there with your Ronaldo’s and Messi’s levels possibly from what I’ve seen so far. That’s why I just never felt Sancho was the right type of player because we’ve got three of that type of player already," Scholes told Stadium Astro.

    "To spend £100m or whatever, I didn’t think it was right. I wasn’t that disappointed. Look, he’s a brilliant player and he’ll probably improve any team but I just didn’t think there was the need for him this year."

