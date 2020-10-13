Erling Haaland will one day match Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s levels, opines Paul Scholes

Few expected Erling Haaland to become this good but six months on from his sensational start for RB Salzburg, the Norwegian has continued his incredible vein of form. So far, this season, Haaland has netted eleven goals in eight games for club and country including his very first international hattrick for Norway in a 4-0 win over Romania. The 20-year-old’s star continues to rise and shock his critics across the world although that has seen interest in him rise.