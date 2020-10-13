EFL clubs could disappear within five to six weeks, proclaims Nigel Travis
Today at 2:33 PM
Nigel Travis, chairman of Leyton Orient, has revealed that the next few months could see several clubs within the English football league ‘disappear’ unless financial aid is provided. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused financial havoc for the clubs within the EFL with many on the verge of bankruptcy.
While the last few days have been dominated by Project Big Picture, after a plan created by Manchester United, Liverpool and EFL was released, it does have many hopeful that there is a plan to help save those within the English football pyramid. The idea includes the EFL getting a significant bail-out and a cut of the Premier League’s TV deals which could be massive especially with many within the pyramid struggling.
It has placed many on the verge of bankruptcy as the lower leagues are struggling to cope in a world without fans. That has been reiterated by Nigel Travis as he admitted that the next few months could “see a few clubs disappear” from within the EFL. Leyton Orient’s chairman further added that the state of the financial loss before the pandemic was incredible and that needs be “fixed.
"If clubs don't get something soon you will see clubs disappear, I would predict, within 5-6 weeks. One thing I need to quash is, this isn't about the pandemic, this is about a crisis in football that goes back many years. Before the pandemic, 75% of clubs were losing money - that can't continue. The pandemic has, if you like, exacerbated the problem and we need to get it fixed," Travis told BBC.
"I know you are talking about 'Project Big Picture' - this is a great proposal as far as we are concerned. It is certainly very promising and clubs need it. Something like this has to go through."
