Former Indian football team skipper Carlton Chapman passes away at 49

Today at 10:13 PM
Former Indian International footballer Carlton Chapman breathed his last on Monday, after suffering a heart attack, at the age of 49. One of the leading footballers during his playing days, it was under his leadership that India won the South Asian Football Federation Gold Cup in 1997.
One of the leading midfielders in the country during the 1990s, Carlton Chapman has passed away at the age of 49, due to a heart attack, in Bangalore, on Monday. The footballer started his club career at the SAI centre, in Bengaluru in the mid-1980s, before he started playing for Southern Blues, a city-based club. Following which, Carlton Chapman joined the Tata Football Academy as a cadet in 1990 and graduated in 1993. It was in the same year that he was roped in by Kolkata giants East Bengal and enjoyed a fruitful two-year stint with the club.
Having left the club in 1995, he featured in other Indian clubs like JCT Mills and FC Kochin, before spending the last three years of his club career with East Bengal, helping them win the National Football League in 2001. Simultaneously, Champan made his International debut in 1991 and it was six years later, in 1997, India won the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Gold Cup under his leadership.
The footballer was involved in various managerial stints, starting at the Tata Football Academy before turning up for Royal Rangers, and moving to Royal Wahingdoh in 2013. In the last few years, the former International served small stints with clubs like Bhawanipore FC, Students Union, Sudeva Moonlight FC, and lastly, Quartz FC.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.