Former Indian football team skipper Carlton Chapman passes away at 49

One of the leading midfielders in the country during the 1990s, Carlton Chapman has passed away at the age of 49, due to a heart attack, in Bangalore, on Monday. The footballer started his club career at the SAI centre, in Bengaluru in the mid-1980s, before he started playing for Southern Blues, a city-based club. Following which, Carlton Chapman joined the Tata Football Academy as a cadet in 1990 and graduated in 1993. It was in the same year that he was roped in by Kolkata giants East Bengal and enjoyed a fruitful two-year stint with the club.