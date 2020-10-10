Reports | Paris Saint-Germain keen to sign Christian Eriksen on loan from Inter
Today at 5:01 PM
According to French news outlet Le10 Sport, Paris Saint-Germain are considering a move for Inter Milan playmaker Christian Eriksen on loan. The Danish midfielder has struggled to make an impact since his January move from Tottenham and reports have indicated that he could be on his way out.
While Tottenham were forced to sell Christian Eriksen in January, the Danish midfielder was asking for the move as reports indicated that the former Ajax man was looking to make his mark in Italy. But, six months on, the 28-year-old has struggled to adapt to the Italian league with him, more often than not, finding himself on the bench under Antonio Conte. That has seen reports indicate that Eriksen is looking for to leave in order to get more game-time ahead of the Euro 2020.
However, there is interest in the former Spurs man with Le10 Sport reporting that Paris Saint-Germain are looking into the possibility of signing Eriksen. The report further reveals that the Parisians were looking at a move this summer but the midfielder has categorically denied having any discussions over a move. But despite having signed Moise Kean, Rafinha and Danilo Pereira this summer, the Ligue 1 giants are still looking to add reinforcements to their squad.
Yet despite their reported interest, PSG will have to wait until the January transfer window to make any move for the Danish playmaker and Le10 Sport further reported that their plan is exactly that. But, Eriksen isn’t their only option, however, with potential moves for Eduardo Camavinga, N’Golo Kante and a few others on their shortlist.
