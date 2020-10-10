Reports | Paris Saint-Germain keen to sign Christian Eriksen on loan from Inter

While Tottenham were forced to sell Christian Eriksen in January, the Danish midfielder was asking for the move as reports indicated that the former Ajax man was looking to make his mark in Italy. But, six months on, the 28-year-old has struggled to adapt to the Italian league with him, more often than not, finding himself on the bench under Antonio Conte. That has seen reports indicate that Eriksen is looking for to leave in order to get more game-time ahead of the Euro 2020.