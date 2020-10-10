Reports | Arsenal and Mesut Ozil haven’t opened talks over contract termination

Despite being linked with a move to Istanbul Basaksehir and Fenerbahce this summer, no move ever materialized for Mesut Ozil. The German has struggled to get into the Arsenal team since Mikel Arteta took over and report had indicated that the club were looking to get Ozil’s £350,000-a-week contract off their books. However, the midfielder has asserted in the past that he wasn’t looking to leave and his unwillingness played a part this summer.