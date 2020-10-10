Barcelona’s financial situation prevented us from signing players, admits Ronald Koeman
Today at 2:27 PM
In light of Barcelona making just one signing this summer, Ronald Koeman has admitted that the club’s financial situation prevented them from signing more players. The La Liga giants only signed Srgino Dest and Miralem Pjanic despite being linked with moves for Memphis Depay and a few others.
In what was a summer of change for Barcelona, the club let a catalogue of players go with Arthur Melo, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal and Luis Suarez all signing for new clubs. However, despite that the incomings at Barcelona didn’t match the outgoings with only Miralem Pjanic and Sergino Dest signing for them alongside three new youngsters including Francisco Trincao. Reports did indicate that Barcelona came to an agreement over a move for Memphis Depay but the La Liga’s financial rules prevented them from confirming the move.
It means that new boss Ronald Koeman has had to work with a smaller squad and that has concerned many fans, especially after their performances last season. However, Koeman admitted that while the “club's financial situation” affected the summer window, he’s happy with the players he has got. He further added that the "team have looked very good" so far this season but they've got work to do if they want to keep moving forward.
“Overall, the team have looked very good, above all against Villarreal and Celta Vigo. However, if we look at the game against Sevilla, we can improve our pressing. There are details that can be corrected." We ask for the utmost concentration and intensity in training, so that it is automatically reflected in games. That's why training has a greater intensity: Because how you train is how you play,” Koeman told Barcelona’s official website.
"Defence always starts with the forwards. If they press well, then our defenders don't have as many problems. Defending is a team thing, and that could be one of the reasons that our defence has got better."
“I am happy with the squad that we have. We have tried to improve: With some things we've done that, and others we haven't, but that's also partly due to the club's financial situation. We have to accept it and work hard."
