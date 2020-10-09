Was kicked out of Barcelona but I feel happy at Atletico Madrid, confesses Luis Suarez
Today at 2:57 PM
Luis Suarez has admitted that while he was ‘kicked’ out of Barcelona, he is now happy at having signed for Atletico Madrid this summer. The former Liverpool forward left Barcelona this summer after winning four La Liga league titles and walked away as their third highest goal-scorer.
In his six year spell, few players were as lethal as Luis Suarez for Barcelona with the Uruguayan international netting 198 goals in 283 appearances for the club. It meant that when he left this summer, Suarez left as Barcelona’s third highest goal-scorer ever with only Cesar Rodriguez and Lionel Messi above him in the scoring charts. While many believe Suarez could have ended his career as Barcelona’s second highest, the 33-year-old was told that he was not a part of the club’s plans going forward.
It saw him sign for Atletico Madrid for a nominal £6 million fee and the former Ajax man has had a fantastic start to his life at the Wanda Metropolitano. Suarez has already scored two goals and created one more in three games for his new side but he admitted that he was upset at the way Barcelona treated him. The 33-year-old also admitted that he wasn’t “surprised about” the way Lionel Messi acted after he left and added that he “felt the same pain”.
"I was not surprised about Messi because I know him too well, I knew the pain he felt, as I did. He felt they kicked me out of the club because of the forms. There were other ways to do things correctly with me. They were six long years and that bothered him too. I see him as a friend and he knows how badly we suffered," Suarez said, reported Goal.
"My family wanted to see me happy. There are some strange things at Barcelona like sending you to train separately because you were not considered for the game... Those kinds of things made me bad and my family saw me affected, so they encouraged me to take the opportunity. When Atletico came looking for me, I didn't hesitate for a single moment. Obviously I have to get used to various things, but I feel very happy at Atletico."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.