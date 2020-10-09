Was kicked out of Barcelona but I feel happy at Atletico Madrid, confesses Luis Suarez

It saw him sign for Atletico Madrid for a nominal £6 million fee and the former Ajax man has had a fantastic start to his life at the Wanda Metropolitano. Suarez has already scored two goals and created one more in three games for his new side but he admitted that he was upset at the way Barcelona treated him. The 33-year-old also admitted that he wasn’t “surprised about” the way Lionel Messi acted after he left and added that he “felt the same pain”.