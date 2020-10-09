Reports | Manchester City in talks over new five-year deal for Kevin De Bruyne
Today at 1:59 PM
According to the Times, Manchester City are making impressive progress on a new five year contract for Kevin De Bruyne, with the Belgian keen on re-signing. The 29-year-old is arguably one of the best midfielders in the world and proved that last season with a PFA Player of the Year performance.
Despite links with a move to Real Madrid, Manchester City managed to convince Kevin De Bruyne that his future lied at the Eithad Stadium, and the talks saw the Belgian change his mind. The Los Blancos were reportedly keen on signing the former Chelsea man this summer but no move ever materialized. That came after the midfielder ended the 2019/20 season as one of the best in the world with him contributing to 33 Premier League goals.
It earned him the PFA Player of the Year award and while his current deal with Manchester City still has three years left, the club are looking to reward the Belgian with a new contract, something that is a key part of City's policy. The Times has reported that the Cityzens are making impressive progress on a new five year contract for De Bruyne that will see him earn a lot more than his current £280,000 per week plus bonuses.
Not only that, this is likely to be the former Wolfsburg and Chelsea midfielder’s final contract with him happy to see out his career in Manchester as he likes the direction that Pep Guardiola is taking them. The Times has further reported that the 29-year-old will sign his new deal in the coming months, with it set to run until 2024/25. However, the report further revealed that De Bruyne is not the only one set to be rewarded, with Raheem Sterling also in talks over a new contract.
