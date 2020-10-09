Love Manchester United but playing for Real Madrid is my dream, admits Paul Pogba
Today at 1:57 PM
After another summer window of being linked to Real Madrid, Paul Pogba has admitted that while he is happy with Manchester United, his dream is to play for the Los Blancos. The Frenchman has struggled to consistently produce the goods for the Old Trafford side but is still a key part of their team.
Despite reports indicating that Paul Pogba was set to leave Manchester United for Real Madrid this summer, no move materialized for the Frenchman. That was partly because the Los Blancos’ finances were severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with them not signing anyone. Instead, the club let a catalogue of stars leave this summer including Achraf Hakimi, Gareth Bale, Sergio Reguilon and a few others. But that hasn’t stopped them from being linked to football’s best from Kylian Mbappe all the way to Paul Pogba linked with moves.
The Manchester United midfielder has been heavily linked with one and the Times even reported that Real Madrid submitted a £27.4 million plus James Rodríguez bid for Pogba last summer. But while United rejected the said offer, the former Juventus midfielder admitted that playing for Real Madrid is his dream. Pogba further added that while he loves playing for Manchester United, he’s looking to play for the La Liga giants one day.
“Zidane? We all heard it [the speculation], things were said. My reply? Yes, every football player would like to play at Real Madrid. It may be a dream. It’s a dream for me, why not one day? I’m in Manchester and I love my club. I’m performing in Manchester, I’m enjoying myself and I want to do everything to put the club back where it deserves to be. I’ll give my all, just like my team-mates,” Pogba said reported the Times.
