Reports | Liverpool and Manchester United to battle it out for Dayot Upamecano
Today at 5:53 PM
According to German news outlet Bild, both Liverpool and Manchester United are looking to clash it out in the race to sign RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano. The 20-year-old was heavily linked with a move to England this summer but eventually signed a new deal with the Bundesliga side.
Despite serious interest from Arsenal this summer for Dayot Upamecano, no move materialized for the center-back after he signed a new deal with RB Leipzig. The German club were overly keen to keep the Frenchman after his performances over the course of last season, especially in the Champions League. It saw the young defender have plenty of interest surrounding him this summer amidst rumours of moves to Italy, France, Spain and England.
However, while Upamecano signed a new deal that in theory would keep him at Leipzig until 2023, the deal also substantially reduces his release clause next summer. It would drop from the €60 million figure it was this summer to a reduced fee of €42 million next summer which has attracted attention from both Liverpool and Manchester United. Bild has reported that both the Premier League clubs are looking to improve their defense and believe that the Frenchman is their man.
While Liverpool are looking for a long-term partner for Virgil van Dijk, Manchester United are looking for someone to be the bedrock of their backline with Upamecano at the top of their list. Both the Premier League sides have been heavily linked with a move for the Upamecano in the past, although nothing has materialized, the reports indicate it could change next summer. However, ESPN has reported that the Frenchman is the Red Devils' second choice after first-choice target Nathan Ake signed for Manchester City.
