Reports | Liverpool and Manchester United to battle it out for Dayot Upamecano

While Liverpool are looking for a long-term partner for Virgil van Dijk, Manchester United are looking for someone to be the bedrock of their backline with Upamecano at the top of their list. Both the Premier League sides have been heavily linked with a move for the Upamecano in the past, although nothing has materialized, the reports indicate it could change next summer. However, ESPN has reported that the Frenchman is the Red Devils' second choice after first-choice target Nathan Ake signed for Manchester City.