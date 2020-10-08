My move to Barcelona was pretty close but certain rules prevented it, admits Memphis Depay
Today at 4:46 PM
After his move to Barcelona fell apart on deadline day, Memphis Depay has revealed that it was very close but ‘there were certain rules that prevented it’ from happening. The Netherlands star was linked with a move to Spain this summer but with no move materializing, he chose to stay in France.
After Luis Suarez was allowed to leave this summer, many expected Barcelona to sign a new striker to help them get their club back on track. However, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic has had serious implications for the La Liga giants with them announcing losses of €97 million for last season. It forced the club to make serious changes to their squad this summer with Ivan Rakitic, Nelson Semedo, Arturo Vidal and a few others all leaving to help balance the books.
But even that didn’t help the club sign a new striker as reports indicated that the La Liga giants couldn't sign their top target, Memphis Depay because of the La Liga salary rules. The Olympique Lyon forward was their top target but Depay admitted, in a recent interview, that while his move to Camp Nou was “pretty close”, there were “certain rules that prevented it”. However, the forward added that he will keep working hard and hopefully come January, the “interest may still be there”.
“It was pretty close. We don't need to go into all the details, but there were certain rules that prevented it, unfortunately. But I believe everything happens for a reason. I now focus on Lyon and want to be important there again. We'll see how things are going again afterwards. If I do my thing, the interest may still be there. I just have to switch that switch now,” Depay said reported Goal.
