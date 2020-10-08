Lionel Messi is happy to be at Barcelona now, claims Lionel Scaloni

"I spoke to Leo when everything was resolved and I saw him calm. Since his arrival, we've been able to have a long chat. He is happy to be here. He's now well in his club. All we wanted from a distance was for everything to be resolved and for him to play and to be fit. For us, it's positive that he stayed because he was able to play immediately, he knows the club. But in terms of decisions, we don't get involved in that, we don't step in the player's territory,” Scaloni said reported ESPN.