Lionel Messi is happy to be at Barcelona now, claims Lionel Scaloni
Today at 3:15 PM
Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has revealed that Lionel Messi is happy at Barcelona and that ‘all is well in his club’ despite his summer transfer saga. The Argentine was unhappy at the way things were run at Barcelona and was looking to leave before he changed his mind and opted to stay.
Few expected this summer’s transfer saga to be about Lionel Messi but the Argentine’s shock decision to submit a transfer request changed things for Barcelona. But after links to Manchester City, PSG, and a myriad of clubs across the world, the Barcelona captain admitted in a sensational statement, not even a month later, that he wasn’t looking to fight his boyhood club. Instead, he chose to see out the final year of his contract at the La Liga giants with no answers as to whether he'll sign a new deal.
That has seen the club make serious changes in the months since which Ronald Koeman appointed as the new manager although many believe that won’t be enough. However, in a recent interview, Lionel Scaloni has admitted that the Argentine is happy again at Barcelona and that’s all those within the Argentina FA wanted for Messi. Scaloni further added that he’s had a “long chat” with the captain of his team and believes that the 33-year-old is pleased to be playing for his country again.
"I spoke to Leo when everything was resolved and I saw him calm. Since his arrival, we've been able to have a long chat. He is happy to be here. He's now well in his club. All we wanted from a distance was for everything to be resolved and for him to play and to be fit. For us, it's positive that he stayed because he was able to play immediately, he knows the club. But in terms of decisions, we don't get involved in that, we don't step in the player's territory,” Scaloni said reported ESPN.
