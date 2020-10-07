Reports | Nick Pope to be given chance to oust Jordan Pickford as England number 1
Today at 5:30 PM
According to the Times, Burnley’s Nick Pope will be given the chance over the next two weeks to try and oust Jordan Pickford as the new England number 1 with Gareth Southgate looking to experiment. The Everton goalkeeper has struggled with form for the last few months and that has many concerned.
Despite struggling for form with Everton since the start of last season, Jordan Pickford has still managed to start all but two of England’s last 25 matches. The Englishman’s shot-stopping ability combined with his sweeper-keeper role has seen him become a key part of Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions team although that could change. Pickford’s form over the last year or so has seen the call to drop him increase especially with the rise of Dean Henderson and Nick Pope.
While both men have earned call ups in the recent international breaks, there has been no change to the number 1 slot with Pickford still Southgate’s main man. However, the Times has reported that this is set to change with the England boss looking to experiment with his squad over the next two weeks of international football. That will reportedly see Nick Pope and potentially Henderson be given a chance to stake their name as the new number 1.
Pope, however, was in line to face Denmark last month before Southgate changed his mind but after the Englishman’s performances since then have seen the Three Lions’ boss change his mind. It could see Pope win only his second start for his country with his last cap coming in November 2019. He may not be the only one Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the running to win his first England cap after the in-form striker earned a call up for the first time.
