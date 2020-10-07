Reports | Inter Milan open contract talks with Lautaro Martinez amidst Barcelona links
Today at 3:21 PM
According to Italian news outlet Calciomercato, Serie A giants Inter Milan are set to open contract talks with Lautaro Martinez after serious interest from Barcelona this summer. The Argentine was heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou but financial issues saw it break down in the end.
With Barcelona looking to transform their team this summer, the club was looking for a brand new striker to lead their line after letting Luis Suarez leave for Atletico Madrid. That combined with Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, and Nelson Semedo leaving allowed the La Liga giants to sign Sergino Dest but reports indicated that their real target was a striker. It saw Memphis Depay and Lautaro Martinez heavily linked with a move to the club and reports even indicated that the two men had already come to an agreement over personal terms.
However, Barcelona’s struggles to pay either Depay’s €25 million asking price or Martinez’s €100 million release clause saw them fail to make either move. It ensured that both players would stay at their respective clubs but for Inter Milan that has reportedly proven to be a boon. Italian news outlet Calciomercato has reported that the Nerazzurri are set to open contract talks with the Argentine. The report has further added that the Serie A giants are looking to increase Martinez’s release clause significantly alongside his current salary.
The 23-year-old is still a big part of Antonio Conte’s side and someone that the club believes they can build their team around especially with him not looking to leave anytime soon. The club were resigned to losing Martinez this summer but that no longer looks like it will happen and reports indicate that Inter have no plans of a sale in January.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.