Reports | Inter Milan open contract talks with Lautaro Martinez amidst Barcelona links

With Barcelona looking to transform their team this summer, the club was looking for a brand new striker to lead their line after letting Luis Suarez leave for Atletico Madrid. That combined with Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, and Nelson Semedo leaving allowed the La Liga giants to sign Sergino Dest but reports indicated that their real target was a striker. It saw Memphis Depay and Lautaro Martinez heavily linked with a move to the club and reports even indicated that the two men had already come to an agreement over personal terms.