Reports | Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu facing vote of no confidence
Today at 6:51 PM
ESPN, and other news outlets, have reported that Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is facing a vote of no confidence after a motion to have him removed was verified by a commission. The Mes que una Mocio campaign accuses Bartomeu and the Barcelona board of directors of years of mismanagement.
After three months of gathering votes, the motion to have Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu from his position has been verified and will force the club to take action. ESPN has reported that the motion has gathered a total of 20,687 names for the vote against the club’s current president, which is more than the 16,521 votes needed. That was verified by a commission recently and it meet the threshold to trigger a vote of no confidence.
However, Goal has reported that the votes will now be checked after which Barcelona will have to have a presidential referendum. The Mes Que Una Mocio campaign was put forward by presidential hopeful Jordi Fonte and it accuses Bartomeu, and the Barcelona board of directors, of years of mismanagement with the Messi situation a key part. But in the referendum, the club will need 66 per cent of votes to oust Bartomeu from his position before a new election can be held.
Goal further revealed that the motion has been backed by presidential candidates Victor Font, Jordi Farre and Lluis Fernandez-Ala, as well as eight Blaugrana fan groups from across the world. This has happened twice before to Barcelona with both Josep Lluis Nunez, 1998, and Joan Laporta, 2008, but both men survived the vote of no confidence. There are reports, however, that Bartomeu will meet with the club's board to decide if he should resign before that although there has been nothing official as of yet.
Enough verified signatures ✅— Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) October 7, 2020
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.