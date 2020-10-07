Reports | Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu facing vote of no confidence

Goal further revealed that the motion has been backed by presidential candidates Victor Font, Jordi Farre and Lluis Fernandez-Ala, as well as eight Blaugrana fan groups from across the world. This has happened twice before to Barcelona with both Josep Lluis Nunez, 1998, and Joan Laporta, 2008, but both men survived the vote of no confidence. There are reports, however, that Bartomeu will meet with the club's board to decide if he should resign before that although there has been nothing official as of yet.