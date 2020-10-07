PSV sign former Borussia Dortmund star Mario Gotze on free-transfer
After months of speculations, PSV Eindhoven have confirmed that Mario Gotze has signed for them on a free-transfer. The former Borussia Dortmund starlet had been heavily linked with a move to several clubs within Germany, England, Spain and even Italy after leaving Dortmund this summer.
Despite being linked with a move to Hertha Berlin and even Liverpool this summer, Mario Gotze has struggled to find himself a new club after he left Borussia Dortmund. The German international left the Bundesliga giants, after spending four years with the club in his second stint, this summer after his contract expired with them. The club confirmed, in late January, that Gotze would leave the club at the end of the 2019/20 season as he fell down the pecking order.
The 28-year-old made only 21 appearances in all competitions and that saw him consider leaving in order to get more game-time. However, despite being heavily linked with clubs in Italy, Spain, Germany and England, PSV Eindhoven has confirmed that they’ve signed the 2014 World Cup winner on a two-year contract. This comes despite interest from Hertha Berlin and Gotze confirmed that he had a lot of offers this summer but he was ready for a new challenge which was what PSV gave him.
“We had some nice talks and I seriously considered making a move to the Netherlands. I had a lot of offers this summer but I am a man of feeling and make my own decisions. I feel I am ready for a very different challenge and I am confident that this should be a very comfortable transition for me,” Gotze told PSV’s official website.
