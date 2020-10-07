PSV sign former Borussia Dortmund star Mario Gotze on free-transfer

The 28-year-old made only 21 appearances in all competitions and that saw him consider leaving in order to get more game-time. However, despite being heavily linked with clubs in Italy, Spain, Germany and England, PSV Eindhoven has confirmed that they’ve signed the 2014 World Cup winner on a two-year contract. This comes despite interest from Hertha Berlin and Gotze confirmed that he had a lot of offers this summer but he was ready for a new challenge which was what PSV gave him.