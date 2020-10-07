Premier League releases an open letter urging UK Government to let fans back inside stadiums

While fans in Germany and France have returned over the last few weeks by maintaining social distance and limited capacity - they’ve managed to do what England haven’t. However, with pilot programs and test games conducted, the English FA were overly convinced that they could have fans back inside stadiums by early October although that hasn’t been the case so far. To make things even better, supporters will be allowed to attend the international games that will take place over the next few weeks.

That decision was made by UEFA earlier this month which has added hope that the Premier League, amongst others within the English football pyramid, will be able to do the same. However, in light of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s recent comments, the Premier League has released an open letter urging the UK government to change their decision that will postpone the return of fans for six more months. The letter further reveals exactly what measures the league has taken so far and what they plan to do going forward.

"The Premier League, EFL, The FA, Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship want to assure all fans that together we are fully committed to your safe return to football grounds as soon as possible. The health of the nation remains our overriding priority, and for many months we have been working with experts to make our grounds as safe as, if not safer than, any other public activity currently allowed. And we are consulting with the Football Supporters’ Association to keep supporters updated every step of the way," reads the letter.

"We know attendance at matches can play a positive role in people’s lives during these challenging times. And the past few months have shown how clubs can still feel the support of their fans. Even when you have been unable to get together, you and your clubs have found ways to make a difference in your communities, with clubs delivering food parcels, taking part in phone calls and online conversations with fans, the elderly and vulnerable and moving services and programmes online to make a difference in unprecedented and challenging circumstances. But we all know football is not the same without fans. Every player and manager is missing the direct connection with you and the impact that you have on our games."