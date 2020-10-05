Reports | Juventus and Fiorentina come to an agreement over Federico Chiesa move
Goal has reported that Juventus and Fiorentina have come to an agreement over a move for forward Federico Chiesa this summer with the 22-year-old signing on a two-year loan. The Viola forward has been heavily linked with a move away this summer amidst interest from England, Spain and Italy.
The 19 capped Italy international is considered to be a rising star but has struggled over the last few years to perform on a consistent basis. However, despite that Chiesa has been heavily linked with a move away from this summer with the 22-year-old attracting suitors from all across Europe. That includes interest from England, Spain and even Italy with Juventus and Inter Milan reportedly considering moves with the Old Lady his top suitor.
That has seen Goal report that Juventus and Fiorentina have come to an agreement over a move for Chiesa with the Italian set to sign on a two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy. However, that obligation will only be activated if certain conditions are met with Juventus paying a €2 million loan fee for the first year with it rising to €8 million in the second year. Not only that, should the deal be made permanent, the Old Lady will shell out €40 million as a permanent fee.
The 22-year-old will reportedly sign a new contract with Fiorentina before sealing his move to Juventus although it looked like the deal wouldn’t take place at one stage. That was because Chiesa’s wage demands were holding up the deal but that situation has now changed and reports have indicated that the Italian is keen to sign for Juventus.
